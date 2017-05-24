Land Rover Discovery 2.5 200 TDi Auto

£3,250 3250.00GBP
United Kingdom
1994 L Land Rover Discovery 3Dr 200 TDi Auto In Montpelier Red Metallic with beige trim Alloy Wheels P/S Electric Windows, Never smoked in, Lovely Interior, No sunroofs so head lining is mint original stereo O/S Inner wing needs repairing and usual surface rust, NO MOT Had this vehicle 2 years and not got round to doing it, 3 owners only covered 58000 miles, service pack and history unto 42k 200 TDi 3 doors now collectable and valuable TRADE SALE MUST BE TRAILERED AWAY £3250.00 WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE PLEASE ASK FOR QUOTE
land-rover discovery 2500cc 200 tdi automatic red 3-door alloy-wheels metallic 1994 diesel british 4wd suv discovery-1
