LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 2004

A EXCELLENT EXAMPLE OF A LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 2004 7 SEATER . A VERY CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT. A COMFORTABLE CAR THAT IS A PLEASURE TO DRIVE. THIS CAR REALLY LOOKS THE PART. VERY ECONOMICAL ABLE TO ACHIEVE UP TO (34.5) MPG. A PRACTICAL CAR WITH PLENTY OF SPACE THROUGH OUT. IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY AND FOR AROUND TOWN.;THIS CAR IS CAT D;WILL COME COMPLETE WITH M.O.T INCLUDING WARRANTY;FINANCE AVAILABLE ON CARS WITHIN A CERTAIN AGE AND MILEAGE ;TO APPLY PLEASE VIEW OUR WEBSITE ;PART EXCHANGE WELCOME CALL 01202 577544;;;Type Estate;Doors 5;Number of Seats 7;Colour Silver;Steering Wheel Right-hand drive;Mileage 121,000 Miles;First Registration Date 03/03/2004;Model Year 2004;Previous owners excl. current 3;Engine Size (in ccm) 2,495;Power 136 BHP;Transmission Manual;Fuel Diesel;Consumption mpg (combined) 30.1;Consumption mpg (urban) 24.6;Consumption mpg (extra urban) 34.5;CO2 emissions 262;;Safety Features;Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Immobiliser, Safety Belt Pretensioners, Xenon headlights, Alarm;;Exterior Features;Alloy Wheels, Tuning;;In-Car Entertainment;AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Premium Sound System;;Interior/Comfort;Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Parking Sensors, Power-assisted Steering (PAS)