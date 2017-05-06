loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2.5 200TDi 3 Dr

£3,000 3000.00GBP


United Kingdom

£3,000
1990 Land Rover Discovery 200 TDi 3Dr In Silver with Blue Cloth Trim, 7 Seats, Alloys insa turbo tyres, ABar Driving Lamps, Roof bars, Twin sun roofs, Original Graphics, Tow pack, 5 speed, P/S, Electric windows, CD player, Good Trim, 3 Owners, Covered 151000 miles, Early 3 doors are getting highly collectible now, £3000.00
  • Ad ID
    9801
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    151000 mi
