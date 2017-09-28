LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 LANDMARK TD5 5d 136 BHP

Rottendon Common £3,000 3000.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Unspecified, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Roof Rails, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Spare Wheel - Unspecified, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric - Unspecified, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather
land-rover discovery 2500cc landmark td5 5d 136 bhp green abs alloy-wheels air-con immobiliser leather parking-sensor power-steering sunroof traction-control 2004 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...