Land Rover Discovery 2.5 Td5 7 Seater 2004 Landmark

United Kingdom

We have for sale a Land Rover Discovery 2.5 Td5 7 seater Landmark good solid example excellent chassis clean body minor mark front bumper Black leather interior with no rips 18" alloys tow kit lots of bills inclueding a replacement engine will come with full Service and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only

  • Ad ID
    8045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2013
