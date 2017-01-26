Land Rover Discovery 2.5 Td5 7 Seater 2004 Landmark

£4,495 4495.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Discovery 2.5 Td5 7 seater Landmark good solid example excellent chassis clean body minor mark front bumper Black leather interior with no rips 18" alloys tow kit lots of bills inclueding a replacement engine will come with full Service and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty, Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only
land-rover discovery 2500cc td5 7-seater 2004 landmark black alloy-wheels black-leather warranty 2013 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3 discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior
