LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat 5dr Auto

2002 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 AUTO ES 7 SEATER ES MODEL IN EPSON GREEN WITH FULL CREAM LEATHER 105K MILES 18 INCH ALLOYS FULL SERVICE HISTORY STUNNING EXAMPLE FRONT LIGHT GUARDS PRIVACY GLASS WIND DEFLECTORS SIDE STEPS NO CORROSION AT ALL INTERIOR STUNNING ELECTRIC AND HEATED SEATS REAR SEATS FOLD AWAY REAR LOAD COVER DOG GUARD 2X KEYS REAR PARKING SENSORS THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL EXAMPLE HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES