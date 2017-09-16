LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £4,995 4995.00GBP
The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105215 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Green
2002 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 AUTO ES 7 SEATER ES MODEL IN EPSON GREEN WITH FULL CREAM LEATHER 105K MILES 18 INCH ALLOYS FULL SERVICE HISTORY STUNNING EXAMPLE FRONT LIGHT GUARDS PRIVACY GLASS WIND DEFLECTORS SIDE STEPS NO CORROSION AT ALL INTERIOR STUNNING ELECTRIC AND HEATED SEATS REAR SEATS FOLD AWAY REAR LOAD COVER DOG GUARD 2X KEYS REAR PARKING SENSORS THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL EXAMPLE HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...