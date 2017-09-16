loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £4,995 4995.00GBP

The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom

£4,995
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 ES 5 seat 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105215 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Green

2002 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 AUTO ES 7 SEATER ES MODEL IN EPSON GREEN WITH FULL CREAM LEATHER 105K MILES 18 INCH ALLOYS FULL SERVICE HISTORY STUNNING EXAMPLE FRONT LIGHT GUARDS PRIVACY GLASS WIND DEFLECTORS SIDE STEPS NO CORROSION AT ALL INTERIOR STUNNING ELECTRIC AND HEATED SEATS REAR SEATS FOLD AWAY REAR LOAD COVER DOG GUARD 2X KEYS REAR PARKING SENSORS THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL EXAMPLE HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20428
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105215 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

