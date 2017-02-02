loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 ES PREMIUM 2004

£6,495 6495.00GBP

Ladysmith Road Business Park, Ladysmith Road, Grimsby
DN32 9SQ,
United Kingdom

£6,495
car description

2004 Land Rover Discovery 2 ES Premium TD5, 2.5 Diesel, Automatic Gearbox, Covered 105,000 Miles With Lots Of Service History, Good Condition Inside and Out, Drives Well, Lower Road Tax Bracket Of GBP 295, 7 Seats, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, In Car Entertainment Radio/CD, Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Tow Bar With Electrics, Electric Windows, 3x3 Point Rear Seat Belts, Remote Central Door Locking, Airbags, Immobiliser, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Front Fog Lights, Electric Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Step, Roof Rails, Traction Control System, 7 Seats, Sold With 12 Months MOT and 6 Months Warranty, Part Exchange, Finance and Extended Warranties Available, For More Information Please Call 01472 488029 Or 07871 627974 Or Visit Our Website For Full Stock Listings www.camelotcars.co.uk;;Service History;22/06/2006 Shardlow Landrover 35,989 Miles;22/08/2007 Shardlow Landrover 42,015 Miles;12/07/2009 Shardlow 4x4 Centre 56,216 Miles;10/07/2010 Edwards Engineering 62,590 Miles;18/06/2012 Edwards Engineering 68,687 Miles;18/06/2013 S.W.B 82,231 Miles;12/02/2014 S.W.B 86,866 Miles

Accessories

6 Month Warranty 7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior New MOT Upon Sale Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Remote Locking Tinted Windows Tow Bar with Electrics Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    2.5 TD5 ES PREMIUM
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

