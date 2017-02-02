LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 ES PREMIUM 2004

car description

2004 Land Rover Discovery 2 ES Premium TD5, 2.5 Diesel, Automatic Gearbox, Covered 105,000 Miles With Lots Of Service History, Good Condition Inside and Out, Drives Well, Lower Road Tax Bracket Of GBP 295, 7 Seats, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, In Car Entertainment Radio/CD, Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Tow Bar With Electrics, Electric Windows, 3x3 Point Rear Seat Belts, Remote Central Door Locking, Airbags, Immobiliser, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Front Fog Lights, Electric Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Step, Roof Rails, Traction Control System, 7 Seats, Sold With 12 Months MOT and 6 Months Warranty, Part Exchange, Finance and Extended Warranties Available, For More Information Please Call 01472 488029 Or 07871 627974 Or Visit Our Website For Full Stock Listings www.camelotcars.co.uk;;Service History;22/06/2006 Shardlow Landrover 35,989 Miles;22/08/2007 Shardlow Landrover 42,015 Miles;12/07/2009 Shardlow 4x4 Centre 56,216 Miles;10/07/2010 Edwards Engineering 62,590 Miles;18/06/2012 Edwards Engineering 68,687 Miles;18/06/2013 S.W.B 82,231 Miles;12/02/2014 S.W.B 86,866 Miles