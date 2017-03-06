loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 ES Station Wagon 5dr 2001

Downham Market £2,795 2795.00GBP

39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom

£2,795
car description

More Pictures Coming Soon, Landrover Discovery TD5 in metallic blue with full cream leather interior, in excellent condition for year and miles, 12 stamps of history in the service book that are all main dealer and specialist including some old mots and service receipts, high spec model including 7 seats, full electric leather and sun roof, comes with a fixed tow bar with electrics, reversing camera, looks and drives great, this Discovery also has the benefit of having the air suspension conversion to coil springs, 3 months parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.

Accessories

3 Month Warranty 7 Seats Air Conditioning CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Full Size Spare Wheel Remote Locking

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    165000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Engine Model
    2.5 TD5 ES Station Wagon 5dr
