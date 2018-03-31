LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats) Auto

Chesterfield £1,799 1799.00GBP
Car Centre Chesterfield Ltd
Chesterfield, S419EF, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 133000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Red
Red, AUTOMATIC 7 SEATER TURBO DIESEL, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 31/03/2018, Service history, Good bodywork, Grey Part leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof Manual, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Pursuit 16in Alloy Wheels, Mid-Line ICE. 7 seats, TD5 MODEL, HALF LEATHER SEATS, 7 SEATER, DRIVES WELL FOR AGE AND MILES, FEW MARKS HERE AND THERE BUT REFLECTED IN PRICE, LONG MOT, GOOD HISTORY, OVER 20 YEARS IN THE MOTOR INDUSTRY, CALL TODAY FOR A GREAT DRIVE AWAY DEAL, 1,799
