LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats) Auto

Chesterfield £1,799 1799.00GBP

Car Centre Chesterfield Ltd
Chesterfield, S419EF, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 TD5 GS Station Wagon 5dr (7 Seats) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 133000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Red

Red, AUTOMATIC 7 SEATER TURBO DIESEL, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 31/03/2018, Service history, Good bodywork, Grey Part leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof Manual, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Pursuit 16in Alloy Wheels, Mid-Line ICE. 7 seats, TD5 MODEL, HALF LEATHER SEATS, 7 SEATER, DRIVES WELL FOR AGE AND MILES, FEW MARKS HERE AND THERE BUT REFLECTED IN PRICE, LONG MOT, GOOD HISTORY, OVER 20 YEARS IN THE MOTOR INDUSTRY, CALL TODAY FOR A GREAT DRIVE AWAY DEAL, 1,799

  • Ad ID
    17652
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    133000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
