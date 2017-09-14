loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 Pursuit 7 seat 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Droitwich £2,999 2999.00GBP

The Car Lot Worcestershire Ltd
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£2,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 Pursuit 7 seat 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 210000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Blue

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    210000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on