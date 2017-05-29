LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 Td5 S 5 seat

Newport £950 950.00GBP
Newport Auctions
Newport, NP202BX, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5 Td5 S 5 seat Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 175600 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: BLUE
** AS WE'RE AN AUCTION COMPANY WE DO NOT TAKE PART EXCHANGES OR SWAPS **We hold auctions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Our auctions start at 6pm with viewing from 4pm. Selection of 150 + cars oer sale at TRADE PRICES. ALLOYS WHEELS
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...