LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5Td5 ES (5 st) Station Wagon 5d 2495cc auto

£4,695 4695.00GBP

Hayston Garage Ltd
G661QQ,
United Kingdom

£4,695
Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.5Td5 ES (5 st) Station Wagon 5d 2495cc auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 104000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Blue

Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric sunroof, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Roof rails, Traction control,LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 TD5 ES 4 WD AUTOMATIC.Twin Electric Sunroofs, Sunroof Electric, Monochrome Navigation System (5 Seat), Satellite Navigation, Park Distance Control, Front ATC Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Facings, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Volumetric Alarm, 18in Alloy Wheels (Style 6) ilo Style 5, 18in Alloy Wheels (Style 5) over 5 Alloy, Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (CD Autochanger), Harman Kardon Premium Audio System For Hi-Line ICE

  • Ad ID
    24000
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Doors
    5
