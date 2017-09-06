loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2.5Td5 ES 7 seater auto 2003 Facelift Model

£3,495 3495.00GBP


United Kingdom

£3,495
car description

We have for sale aLand Rover Discovery 2.5Td5 ES 7 seater auto 2003 Facelift Model This has covered 161000 miles but drives excellent nice clean interior excellent bodywork chassis is excellent never been welded Will Have a Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Mot until March next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

land-rover discovery-2 5td5 es 7-seater automatic 2003 facelift model warranty 2013 british 4wd suv discovery discovery-4 lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15738
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    161000 mi
