Land Rover Discovery 2.5Td5 ES 7 seater auto 2003 Facelift Model

£3,495 3495.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale aLand Rover Discovery 2.5Td5 ES 7 seater auto 2003 Facelift Model This has covered 161000 miles but drives excellent nice clean interior excellent bodywork chassis is excellent never been welded Will Have a Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Mot until March next year and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
land-rover discovery-2 5td5 es 7-seater automatic 2003 facelift model warranty 2013 british 4wd suv discovery discovery-4 lr4
