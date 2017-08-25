LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 HSE 2008

£8,995 8995.00GBP
Unit 23, , Bonlea Trading Estate, , Thornaby
TS17 7AQ,
United Kingdom
Next MOT due 18/06/2018, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Metallic Paint, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Loadspace Cover, Front Fog Lights, Air Bag Side, Voice Activated Controls, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Convenience Pack 2, Speakers, Power-Assisted Steering, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Air Bag Passenger, Traction Control System, Anti-Lock Brakes, Computer, Head Restraints, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Central Door Locking, Heated Seats Front/Rear, Seat Lumbar Support, Seat Height Adjustment, Immobiliser, Air Bag Driver, Cruise Control, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Distance Control, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Adaptive Front Headlights with Bi-Xenon Lights, Bright Pack, Alloy Wheels - 19in ilo 17in, Convenience Pack, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Roof Rails, Front Park Distance Control, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Automatic Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in ilo 18in Style, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Alloy Wheels 19in ilo 18in Style 2, Premium ICE System, Cold Climate Pack. 7 seats, Black, OVER 50 VEHICLES AVAILABLE TO VIEW IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM, ALL VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 50 POINT MECHANICAL INSPECTION and UPTO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVALIABLE, ALL PAYMENT METHODS ACCEPTED and PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED, DRIVE AWAY THE SAME DAY WITH OUR 5 DAY INSURANCE, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY ARRANGED. We would be more than accommodating should an out of hours appointment be required please call on 01642 847847 or 07909 678150.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...