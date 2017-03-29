LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP

Rottendon Common £10,990 10990.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Unspecified, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Lower Console Chiller Box, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Personal Telephone Integration System, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Unspecified, Sunroof Electric - Unspecified, Traction Control System, Voice Activated Controls
land-rover discovery 2700cc 3 tdv6 hse 5d automatic 188 bhp silver abs alloy-wheels air-con metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof traction-control 2006 v6 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
