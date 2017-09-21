loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 SE 5d 188 BHP

Milton Keynes £6,499 6499.00GBP

Low Mileage Car Centre
Milton Keynes, MK11HW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£6,499
car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 3 TDV6 SE 5d 188 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 138000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, 12 months mot, Central Door Locking - Remote, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Parking Aid - Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Satellite Navigation, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Speakers - Eight, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Alloy Wheels - 18in

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23727
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    138000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

