LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 SE 5d 188 BHP

Milton Keynes £6,499 6499.00GBP
Low Mileage Car Centre
Milton Keynes, MK11HW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 3 TDV6 SE 5d 188 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 138000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER
Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, 12 months mot, Central Door Locking - Remote, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Parking Aid - Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Satellite Navigation, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Speakers - Eight, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Alloy Wheels - 18in
