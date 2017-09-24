LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d 188 BHP

£8,995 8995.00GBP
Atlantic Trading Norfolk Ltd
NR134LH, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d 188 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER
fully serviced, 12 months mot, 7 SEATS, great rates of finance, UP TO 12 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm , Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer , Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper
