LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d 188 BHP SAT NAV

Rottendon Common £9,990 9990.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy Wheels - 18in ilo 17in Style 1, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Climate Control, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Screen and Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Micatallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensor, Roof Rails, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Touch Screen Navigation System, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper - Unspecified
land-rover discovery 2700cc 3 tdv6 xs 5d 188 bhp sat-nav silver abs alloy-wheels cloth cruise-control esp immobiliser power-steering privacy-glass traction-control 2008 v6 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
