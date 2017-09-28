loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d 188 BHP SAT NAV

Get an Insurance Quote

Rottendon Common £9,990 9990.00GBP

Rottendon Common, Essex
United Kingdom

£9,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy Wheels - 18in ilo 17in Style 1, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Climate Control, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Screen and Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Micatallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensor, Roof Rails, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Touch Screen Navigation System, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper - Unspecified

Accessories

land-rover discovery 2700cc 3 tdv6 xs 5d 188 bhp sat-nav silver abs alloy-wheels cloth cruise-control esp immobiliser power-steering privacy-glass traction-control 2008 v6 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25301
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2008
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on