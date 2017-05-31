loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 188 BHP

Sidcup £9,499 9499.00GBP

Beck Evans
Sidcup, DA145BZ, Kent
United Kingdom

£9,499
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 188 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

This low mileage 4 owner car is offered complete with a full land rover main agent service history, with 7 main agent stamps, and this will have a new mot prior to sale, alloy wheels, with ebony black cloth heated seats, dual zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, heated front windscreen, multi function steering wheel, Air Bags, isofix Points, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, plus to much more to list, pre delivery inspection, *99 pound admin applies, please note, not all cars are kept on site please call to make appointment and to avoid disappointment. pre delivery check, This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of A 24 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH MAIN DEALER LABOUR RATES, charged at an additional 799. Hpi Checked, Part Exchanges Welcome. Low Rate Finance/PCP Finance Options Available, Over 100 Cars and Up To 50 pictures Available Visit Our Website www.beckevans.co.uk call now Tel: 020 8302 0860 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BECK EVANS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS PROVIDING PRESTIGE SALES & SERVICE ESTABLISHED 1970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

