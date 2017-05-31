LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 3 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 188 BHP

Accessories

This low mileage 4 owner car is offered complete with a full land rover main agent service history, with 7 main agent stamps, and this will have a new mot prior to sale, alloy wheels, with ebony black cloth heated seats, dual zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, heated front windscreen, multi function steering wheel, Air Bags, isofix Points, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, plus to much more to list, pre delivery inspection, *99 pound admin applies, please note, not all cars are kept on site please call to make appointment and to avoid disappointment. pre delivery check, This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of A 24 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH MAIN DEALER LABOUR RATES, charged at an additional 799. Hpi Checked, Part Exchanges Welcome. Low Rate Finance/PCP Finance Options Available, Over 100 Cars and Up To 50 pictures Available Visit Our Website www.beckevans.co.uk call now Tel: 020 8302 0860 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BECK EVANS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS PROVIDING PRESTIGE SALES & SERVICE ESTABLISHED 1970