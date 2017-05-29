loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 5dr (5 Seats)

Leeds £13,500 13500.00GBP

Yorkshire Car Warehouse
Leeds, LS256JE, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£13,500
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 5dr (5 Seats) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Silver, Fantastic Example Great Specification. New Clutch, Timing belt, New Discs, Pads and major service all completed 1000 miles ago. Receipt for 2k., Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Convenience Pack, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Alloy Wheels - 18in ilo 17in Style 1, 24 months warranty, 3 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Tinted Glass (Rear Windows). 5 seats, ALL DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. 2 YEARS NATIONWIDE PARTS & LABOUR WARRANTY INCLUDED., OPEN 7 DAYS. P/X WELCOME. ALL CARDS ACCEPTED., 13,500

  • Ad ID
    10597
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

