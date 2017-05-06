Land Rover Discovery 2.7 Td V6 Commercial

car description

Green Metalic with grey cloth interior, the Discovery 3 is in excellent condition and has been utilised with a fold down rear bench seat. The rear electric windows have been activated so full use can be made of the rear seats. The rear is enclosed as a panel van and would be at home with leisure equipment or secure area for work tools. The famous off road capability with various off road programs,would be at home on site or in your next adventure with towing capability for your boat, horsebox, or caravan. An adaptable dog guard is fitted which can be removed when the full load area is needed with the rear seat folded up. An extremely useful vehicle adaptable for many uses and the commercial version is rare with low mileage and in such nice condition. The discovery has the benefit of a full service history and drives equally well. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above