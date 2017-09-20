LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr Auto

Cheltenham £7,495 7495.00GBP
New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Grey
PAS, Climate control, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Central locking, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels
