loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Cheltenham £7,495 7495.00GBP

New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£7,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

PAS, Climate control, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Central locking, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on