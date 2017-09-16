LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 GS 5dr Auto

£8,495 8495.00GBP
Essex Car Sales Ltd
SS93JP, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 GS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Black, CHROME SIDE STEPS, CHROME MIRROR COVERS, PRIVACY GLASS, LAND ROVER OVER RUBBER MATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, 2XKEYS, 7 SEATER, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 8X SERVICE STAMPS, LAST SERVICE @ 91559 MILES, STUNNING EXAMPLE,, Upgrades - Rear Park Distance Control, 4 owners, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 7 seats, DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE UK @ 1.25 PER MILES, MORE PHOTO'S PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE: www.essexcarsalesltd.com, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, LOW RATE FINANCE ARRANGED, ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, HPI CLEAR, DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE., ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, DELIVERY SERVICES AVAILABLE,, 8,495 p/x welcome
