loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 GS 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,495 8495.00GBP

Essex Car Sales Ltd
SS93JP, Essex
United Kingdom

£8,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 GS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, CHROME SIDE STEPS, CHROME MIRROR COVERS, PRIVACY GLASS, LAND ROVER OVER RUBBER MATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, 2XKEYS, 7 SEATER, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 8X SERVICE STAMPS, LAST SERVICE @ 91559 MILES, STUNNING EXAMPLE,, Upgrades - Rear Park Distance Control, 4 owners, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 7 seats, DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE UK @ 1.25 PER MILES, MORE PHOTO'S PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE: www.essexcarsalesltd.com, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, LOW RATE FINANCE ARRANGED, ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, HPI CLEAR, DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE., ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, DELIVERY SERVICES AVAILABLE,, 8,495 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on