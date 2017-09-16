loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr

£8,995 8995.00GBP

Select Cars Southwest
EX52QB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver

2008 08 Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD GS Manual 5 dr has covered 95,000 with full service history will be supplied with 12 Months Mot. Drives superb Comes with, Tow bar , Rear parking sensor, PAS, Rear wiper, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Climate control, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Metallic Paint, Drivers airbag, Curtain airbags, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Remote central locking, Alloy wheels.Part Exchange Welcome Credit/Debit Cards Accepted Warranty Supplied Finance Available

  • Ad ID
    19948
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
