loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £8,450 8450.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£8,450
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Grey Cloth Interior, Seven Seater, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Full Rubber Floormat Set, Towbar with Twin Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 gs automatic silver alloy-wheels cloth cruise-control fsh parking-sensor privacy-glass tow-bar warranty 2007 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9955
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    126000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on