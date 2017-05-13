LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto

High Peak £8,450 8450.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Grey Cloth Interior, Seven Seater, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Full Rubber Floormat Set, Towbar with Twin Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 gs automatic silver alloy-wheels cloth cruise-control fsh parking-sensor privacy-glass tow-bar warranty 2007 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...