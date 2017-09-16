loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto

Seaton Motor Company
SR70JE,
United Kingdom

£7,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 119000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: RED

EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT, FULL SERVICE HISTORY ( ALL LAND ROVER DEALER & SPECIALIST ). ABS, Climate Control, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser,

  • Ad ID
    21377
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
