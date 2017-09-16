LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto

£7,995 7995.00GBP
Seaton Motor Company
SR70JE,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 GS Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 119000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: RED
EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT, FULL SERVICE HISTORY ( ALL LAND ROVER DEALER & SPECIALIST ). ABS, Climate Control, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser,
