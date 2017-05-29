loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Cheltenham £12,495 12495.00GBP

New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£12,495
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Grey

Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Reverse parking aid, Steering wheel mounted controls, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Metallic Paint, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    10277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
