loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chesham £11,750 11750.00GBP

Metro Cars London Ltd
Chesham, HP52PT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£11,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Only 2 Owners From New, Current Owner since 2009, Lovely Colour combination Green with Beige Leather Interior. This car has all the extras including Triple Glass Roof, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Audio System with controls for passengers in the rear, Bluetooth Handsfree, Green, Rubber Mats, A Lovely Spec Example in Excellent Condition., RAC Approved Dealership, RAC 82 point check, 12m RAC Breakdown Cover, RAC Warranty, Finance Arranged,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21386
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on