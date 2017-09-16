LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Chesham £11,750 11750.00GBP
Metro Cars London Ltd
Chesham, HP52PT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Green
Only 2 Owners From New, Current Owner since 2009, Lovely Colour combination Green with Beige Leather Interior. This car has all the extras including Triple Glass Roof, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Audio System with controls for passengers in the rear, Bluetooth Handsfree, Green, Rubber Mats, A Lovely Spec Example in Excellent Condition., RAC Approved Dealership, RAC 82 point check, 12m RAC Breakdown Cover, RAC Warranty, Finance Arranged,
