loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Hook £8,995 8995.00GBP

PAW Cars Sales Ltd
Hook, RG279DZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£8,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 3 owners, LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3, 2.7 TDV6, AUTOMATIC, DIESEL CAR, 110 000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, THREE OWNER FROM NEW, LAST ONE SINCE 2011, NEW MOT, HPI CLEAR, 2x KEYS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ALARM, SEVEN SEATER, FULL LEATHER SEATS, HEATED WINDSCREEN, PEARL BLUE METALIC, ELECTRIC WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED BACK WINDOW, THREE SUN ROOF`S, TOUCH SCREEN SATELITE NAVIGATION, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD PLAYER WITH AUX CONECTION, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, PAS MULTI AIR BAGS, ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, EXELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND AUTSIDE, PLEASE VISIT WEBSIDE TO SE MORE 4x4 CARS, OVER 60 CARS IN STOCK, PX WELCOME, TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL AND MAKE APPOINTMENT, LOCATED IN HOOK, JUNCTION 5, M3, 8,995

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on