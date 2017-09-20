LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Hook £8,995 8995.00GBP
PAW Cars Sales Ltd
Hook, RG279DZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 3 owners, LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3, 2.7 TDV6, AUTOMATIC, DIESEL CAR, 110 000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, THREE OWNER FROM NEW, LAST ONE SINCE 2011, NEW MOT, HPI CLEAR, 2x KEYS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ALARM, SEVEN SEATER, FULL LEATHER SEATS, HEATED WINDSCREEN, PEARL BLUE METALIC, ELECTRIC WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED BACK WINDOW, THREE SUN ROOF`S, TOUCH SCREEN SATELITE NAVIGATION, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD PLAYER WITH AUX CONECTION, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, PAS MULTI AIR BAGS, ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, EXELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND AUTSIDE, PLEASE VISIT WEBSIDE TO SE MORE 4x4 CARS, OVER 60 CARS IN STOCK, PX WELCOME, TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL AND MAKE APPOINTMENT, LOCATED IN HOOK, JUNCTION 5, M3, 8,995
