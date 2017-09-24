LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto

£13,999 13999.00GBP
EMG Motor Group Kings Lynn
PE304NB, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89870 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: GREY
Clock|Cruise control|Front park distance control|PAS|Personal telephone integration system|Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen|Rear park distance control|Roll over sensor|Service interval indicator,CO^Not Available|CO2 (g/km)^270|HC^Not Available|HC+NOx^Not Available|Noise Level dB(A)^70.8|NOx^Not Available|Particles^Not Available|Standard Euro Emissions^EURO 4,Camshaft^DOHC|Catalytic Convertor^Yes|CC^2720|Compression Ratio^17.3:1|Cylinder Layout^V6|Cylinders^6|Cylinders - Bore (mm)^81|Cylinders - Stroke (mm)^88|Engine Layout^NORTH SOUTH|Fuel Delivery^TURBO DIRECT INJECTION|Gears^6 SPEED|Number of Valves^24|Transmission^AUTO,-,Bi-Xenon headlights + Adaptive headlights|Body colour bumpers|Body colour rear applique panel|Body colour tailgate handle|Body coloured wheel arches|Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass|Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors|Front and rear electric windows|Heated windscreen + washer jets|One shot lowering/closing on front windows|Power foldback door mirrors|Rear wiper|Roof rails|Third high level brake light|Tungsten door handles|Tungsten finish on air intake grille|Upper/lower split rear tailgate,EC Combined (mpg)^27.7|EC Directive 1999/100/EC Applies^Yes|EC Extra Urban (mpg)^33.2|EC Urban (mpg)^21.6,Accessory socket in rear|Auto climate control|Centre headrest in row 2|Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat|Driver's seat height adjustment|Front and rear cup holders|Front armrest|Front head restraints|Heated seats front and rear|Isofix|Leather steering wheel|Loadspace cover|Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery|Convenience pack - Discovery 2 Seat|Premium ICE pack - Discovery|Premium leather pack - Discovery,0 to 60 mph (secs)^11|Engine Power - BHP^188|Engine Power - KW^140|Engine Power - RPM^4000|Engine Torque - LBS.FT^324.5|Engine Torque - MKG^44.9|Engine Torque - NM^440|Engine Torque - RPM^1900|Top Speed^112,,,|,,,,
