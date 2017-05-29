LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 S 5dr low miles

£8,485 8485.00GBP
Front Runners t/a Fleet Solutions
GL52TA,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 S 5dr low miles Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver
Finished in Silver with Anthracite trim in excellent condition throughout includes Extras over and above Standard Specification Roof Rails, Tow Bar , Side Steps, Chrome Mirrors, Lamp Protectors, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Heated front screen, Hill Decent + Standard spec as listed
