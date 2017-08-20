loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 S Manual

High Peak £8,650 8650.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£8,650
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Seven Seater, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Goodyear Tyres, 6 Disc CD Player, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Heated Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Twin Front and Side Airbags, Towpack with Twin Entry Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15493
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
