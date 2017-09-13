LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 S Manual

High Peak £8,650 8650.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Seven Seater, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Goodyear Tyres, 6 Disc CD Player, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Heated Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Twin Front and Side Airbags, Towpack with Twin Entry Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 s manual blue 6-speed alloy-wheels airbag cruise-control fsh heated-seats warranty 2006 british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
