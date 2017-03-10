loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 S Manual.

High Peak £8,995 8995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£8,995
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Seven Seater, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Auto Headlamps, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, 18 Inch Alloy Wheel;s with Recent New Goodyear Tyres, Front Foglamps, 6 Disc CD Player, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Full Rubber Floormat Set, Towbar with Twin Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    8845
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
