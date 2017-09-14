loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

Crewe £9,990 9990.00GBP

Williams Motor Company
Crewe, CW27RW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£9,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, Upgrades - Metallic Micatallic Paint, Roof Rails, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Cruise control, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Heated seats, Leather seats, Immobiliser, Power steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking aid, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Seat Height Adjustment, Speakers, Traction Control System, Traction control, Sunroof. 7 seats, 9,990 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17352
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
