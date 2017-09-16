LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 2 OWNER, 5+ SERVICE STAMPS, SAT NAV, AIR CON, ELECTRIC RETRACTABLE CHAIRS, CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 SEATER, ALLOY WHEELS, WELL LOOKED AFTER, NEW ON SITE!!, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Rear Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer. 7 seats, DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE UK @ 1.25 PER MILES , , MORE PHOTO'S PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE: www.essexcarsalesltd.com, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, LOW RATE FINANCE ARRANGED, ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, HPI CLEAR, DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE., ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, DELIVERY SERVICES AVAILABLE,, 8,495 p/x welcome