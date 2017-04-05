LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 SE Auto

High Peak £10,995 10995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, One Owner From New with Full Service History, Seven Seater, Black Leather Interior, Sat Nav, Factory Roof Mounted Rear DVD Player, Heated Seats, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Electric Memory Seats, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamps, Sidesteps, 6 Disc CD Player, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Foglamps, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Body Coloured Wheelarches. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 se automatic black 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather dvd fsh heated-seats parking-sensor sat-nav warranty xenon 2006 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3 dark-interior
