LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 XS 5dr Auto

Portsmouth £10,294 10294.00GBP

Copnor Road Car Sales
Portsmouth, PO35EE, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,294
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.7 Td V6 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 108000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Silver

EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY. GREAT SPEC INC SATNAV. LEATHER. DRIVES WITH OUT FAULT. SUPPLIED WITH A NEW MOT. WARRANTY. AND FULLY SERVICED. FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE WELCOME., Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Telephone, Audio remote control, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Headlight washers, Roof rails, Air conditioning, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Isofix child seat anchor points, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    24363
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
