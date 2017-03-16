LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 Td V6 XS Manual

High Peak £15,995 15995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, **GENUINE 9500 MILES FROM NEW!!** One Owner From New, with Full Landrover Service History (Serviced Four Times), Seven Seater, Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Screen, Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Sidesteps, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, 6 Disc CD Player, Auto Headlamps, Terrain Response System, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Terrain Response System, Towbar with Twin Entry Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 xs manual grey 1-owner 6-speed alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control parking-sensor sat-nav tow-bar warranty 2009 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior
