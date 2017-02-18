LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.7 TDV6 GS 5dr 2006

Downham Market £7,295 7295.00GBP
39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom
PICTURES COMING SOON, Landrover Discovery 3 in metallic silver with charcoal cloth interior, in excellent condition inside out, genuine miles from new with 10 service stamps in the book all carried out by Landrover main dealers and specialists, looks and drives great, very clean car, lots of extras including blue tooth phone prep and tow bar with electrics, viewing is essential, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.
3 Month Warranty 7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows HPI Clear Metallic Paint Remote Locking Warranted Mileage
