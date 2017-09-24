loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 ES 2.5 TD5 5DR 4x4 7 Seater, BIG Spec

Heathfield £6,950 6950.00GBP

Chalvingtons Sussex Ltd
Heathfield, TN210AY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2 ES 2.5 TD5 5DR 4x4 7 Seater, BIG Spec Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 129000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Cup Holders, Traction Control, Radio, Parking Sensors, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Adjustable Seats, CD Multichanger, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,Tag No. 8 * Discovery 2 ES 2.5 TD5 5DR 4x4 7 Seater, 2 YEARS AA WARRANTY + 1 YEARS AA BREAKDOWN COVER, Directors Personal Vehicle, Service History, I'M READY FOR SAME DAY DRIVE AWAY! Please call or email us to book a personally appointed time for a viewing of this vehicle. We allow generous time for viewings, offering plenty of opportunity for you to look around and inspect the vehicle. Staff at Chalvingtons respect that you won't want us hovering over and pressurising you. We understand that you may wish to have your own space, but enjoy the benefit of a knowledgeable team members immediate attention when required.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24357
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    129000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
