Land Rover Discovery 2

Alderley Edge £4,500 4500.00GBP
Alderley Edge, Cheshire
Land Rover Disco 2 TD5 ES AUTO, year 2000 FSH only 57000 miles MOT August 2017
Facelift front grill and lights, Waxoyled, springs fitted, as new tyres.
This vehicle is in superb condition and has been maintained regardless of cost, not the usual leaky disco.
Ring for more details
01625531109 Mob. 07749558220
