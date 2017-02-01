loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

Alderley Edge £4,500

Alderley Edge, Cheshire

£4,500
Phil Jackson
car description

Land Rover Disco 2 TD5 ES AUTO, year 2000 FSH only 57000 miles MOT August 2017
Facelift front grill and lights, Waxoyled, springs fitted, as new tyres.
This vehicle is in superb condition and has been maintained regardless of cost, not the usual leaky disco.
Ring for more details
01625531109 Mob. 07749558220

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    73
