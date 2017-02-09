Land Rover Discovery 2

car description

Discovery Commercial Auto 2002 Model One Owner from New

A rare opportunity to purchase a genuine 1 owner vehicle. I drove this out of the Land Rover showroom & have driven it ever since. So a single owner / user vehicle. Just passed its MOT with no advisories. 157,000 genuine miles.

This has never been used off road, and as a result the chassis is perfect, no rust in the usual Discovery 2 places. It has had full Land Rover service history in the first 14 years or so of its life, then by a premium independent dealer. Thousands spent over the years. Two keys present. Recently, it has had a full set of new injectors, new battery, & the Auto Gearbox cooling pipes replaced (a common problem) to name but a few things.



It starts on the button every time, even when the temperature was consistently down to -4 every morning.

There are a couple of dents in the rear N/S quarter panel which is actually bolt on, so could be replaced quite easily. The remote control only works when close to the vehicle for some reason. Small crack in one of the rear door quarter lights.

Most of the alloys are in good condition, a couple worse than most.

The main advantage is you are buying a genuine rust free chassis & lower body one owner Discovery, and these days there can’t be many of them left! Any inspection welcome £3,495.00 + VAT ONO

