Land Rover Discovery 2

Castle Cary £8,600 8600.00GBP

Castle Cary, Somerset

£8,600
Nick Sommer
car description

TD5 S. One owner from new. Pristine condition. Full history. Collector's vehicle - unlikely to fiind another like this. Private sale.

Accessories

Mostly standard, but has LR dealer fitted stainless steel side bars, rubber side strips, and driving lights.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2000
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2000
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

