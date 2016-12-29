Land Rover Discovery 2

Castle Cary £8,600 8600.00GBP
Castle Cary, Somerset
TD5 S. One owner from new. Pristine condition. Full history. Collector's vehicle - unlikely to fiind another like this. Private sale.
Mostly standard, but has LR dealer fitted stainless steel side bars, rubber side strips, and driving lights.
