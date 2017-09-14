loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

Dorking £4,300 4300.00GBP

Dorking, Surrey

£4,300
Terry King
car description

Manual 7-seater. Oslo Blue. Reg Jan ’04. Black leather. MOT. Very sound chassis. Clean and tidy. Must sell due to medical condition, hence low price of £4,300. 01737 669 687 / 07722227212. Surrey

Accessories

Drop plate with 50mm tow ball with single electrics. Lockable spare wheel cover.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15876
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2004
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Transmission
    72
