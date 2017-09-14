Land Rover Discovery 2

Dorking £4,300 4300.00GBP
Dorking, Surrey
Manual 7-seater. Oslo Blue. Reg Jan ’04. Black leather. MOT. Very sound chassis. Clean and tidy. Must sell due to medical condition, hence low price of £4,300. 01737 669 687 / 07722227212. Surrey
Drop plate with 50mm tow ball with single electrics. Lockable spare wheel cover.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...