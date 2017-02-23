loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

Fareham £2,900 2900.00GBP

113 Wickham Road
Fareham, PO16 7HZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£2,900
car description

Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs Serviced at 8k, 20k, 32k, 50k, 62k, 87k, 92k, 100k, 109k, 114k, 115k, 137k, 146k

Accessories

Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Mileage
    158000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

