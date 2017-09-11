loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

£5,295

Fleet, Hampshire

£5,295
car description

TD5 2.5 Auto
2004 ES Premium Oslo Blue
Cream Leather interior
126K Serviced at 125400 inc Gearbox.
Fully wax oiled underside
Stage 1 remap, new front window regulators, aircon regassed.
All usual Landmark features
Never been used to tow.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    126000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    73
