Land Rover Discovery 2

Fleet £5,295 5295.00GBP
Fleet, Hampshire
TD5 2.5 Auto
2004 ES Premium Oslo Blue
Cream Leather interior
126K Serviced at 125400 inc Gearbox.
Fully wax oiled underside
Stage 1 remap, new front window regulators, aircon regassed.
All usual Landmark features
Never been used to tow.
