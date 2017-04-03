loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 2

Get an Insurance Quote

Llanelli £3,750 3750.00GBP

Llanelli, Dyfed

£3,750
Marshall Greer
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Landrovery Discovery 2 Landmark
Full Leather 7 seater

Accessories

Video screens in headrest
Parking sensors
Tow bar
CD multichanger radio cassette player

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    184000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2004
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Marshall Greer
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on