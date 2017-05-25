Land Rover Discovery 2

Ramsgate £3,200 3200.00GBP
Ramsgate, Kent
Discovery 2 TD5 S, 2001, Manual, 5 seats, service history, 105,800 miles, MOT to April 2018: Call 07548 230286
+2" Springs, +2" TerraFirma shocks, 40mm wheel spacers, snorkel, 4 x Cooper Discoverer ST 265/75 R16 tyres, JVC 4 x 45 stereo with 12 CD changer.
Recent work - Brakes: new master cylinder, new front callipers, discs, pads and +2" stainless braided hoses; new offside rear calliper, front driver door new window regulator, front passenger door new window regulator and door latch/lock, new offside headlight, mounts and electrical connectors, nearside headlight height adjuster motor, new MAF sensor.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...