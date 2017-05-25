loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

Ramsgate £3,200 3200.00GBP

Ramsgate, Kent

£3,200
David Jillings
car description

Discovery 2 TD5 S, 2001, Manual, 5 seats, service history, 105,800 miles, MOT to April 2018: Call 07548 230286

Accessories

+2" Springs, +2" TerraFirma shocks, 40mm wheel spacers, snorkel, 4 x Cooper Discoverer ST 265/75 R16 tyres, JVC 4 x 45 stereo with 12 CD changer.
Recent work - Brakes: new master cylinder, new front callipers, discs, pads and +2" stainless braided hoses; new offside rear calliper, front driver door new window regulator, front passenger door new window regulator and door latch/lock, new offside headlight, mounts and electrical connectors, nearside headlight height adjuster motor, new MAF sensor.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10153
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    105800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
