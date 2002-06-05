Land Rover Discovery 2

Accessories

Originally owned by Land Rover and one of the first facelift Discovery 2 off the production line having been registered on the 5th June 2002. Possible launch/press vehicle. Owned by Land Rover from the 05/06/2002 to the 28/11/2002.

Metallic Silver, 140,000 Miles, Seven Seats, 4 Previous Owners, 12 months MOT (Expires 27/04/18) HPI Clear.

Very good original condition with an excellent clean and solid chassis and very clean interior with original Land Rover over mats and little to no wear to driver’s seat bolster. All body panels straight dent free, although few light scratches to front bumper corner caps.

Owned by LR enthusiast since June 2014 and since then carried out regular servicing plus;

New recon steering box fitted and steering shaft, April 2016.

Full service carried out approximately 2000 miles ago.

Up rated (drilled and grooved) discs and pads.

EGR removed (original can be supplied)

Factory fitted tow bar and electrics.

Both front and rear sunroof cassettes fully removed (February 2016) and resealed ensuring leak free cabin.

Two keys (one updated to flip type) and all original handbooks and service history included and original Birmingham registration mark still fitted.

The Td5 engine pulls well shifting smoothly through all gears and the vehicle has been 100% reliable during my ownership.

This is not the usual Discovery rust bucket, the chassis is in remarkable condition and must be one of the cleanest and rust free original examples on the market.

Vehicle located 10 min from Junction 21 (Milnrow/Rochdale) on the M62.

Priced to sell as now surplus to requirements - £2850.00 OVNO.

Mobile – 07718091589

This vehicle is advertised elsewhere and therefore this listing may be ended at any time.

Please contact me to arrange an inspection and test drive so that you can personally assess the condition of the vehicle BEFORE you commit to buy.

Strictly NO sales calls